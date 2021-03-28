Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,294.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,294.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

