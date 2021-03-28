Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179,639.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $660,759.16 and approximately $179,639.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 259,849,573 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.