Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16,233.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

NXPI opened at $199.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

