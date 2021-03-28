Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after acquiring an additional 275,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,799,406 shares of company stock worth $195,699,472 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

