Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $195,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,707,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

NYSE:NOW opened at $495.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.88 and a 200-day moving average of $518.69. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.