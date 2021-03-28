Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $297.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $192.54 and a one year high of $310.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

