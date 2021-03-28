Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 248,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000.

Shares of IPKW opened at $42.99 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

