Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,003 shares of company stock valued at $39,414,315 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

BLI stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

