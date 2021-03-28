Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $107.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.26. 1,870,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,190. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.