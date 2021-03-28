Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYND. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of BYND opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

