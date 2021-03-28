BioNTech (BNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BNTX opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

