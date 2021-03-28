Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $496.13 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.27 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $496.13 or 0.00899060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,183.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00358712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001465 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,692,081 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

