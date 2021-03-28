BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $90,080.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert W. Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56.

BJ opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 131.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

