Blackmoon (BMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.60 million and $137.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.05 or 0.00612611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065092 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net.

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.