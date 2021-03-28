BlackRock Inc. Acquires 76,218 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.60% of OP Bancorp worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

