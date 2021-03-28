BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.58% of The Bank of Princeton worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPRN stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPRN shares. B. Riley raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

