BlackRock Inc. Buys 50,254 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter worth $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,791,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.88. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

