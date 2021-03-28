BlackRock Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.86% of Huami worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huami by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 110,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huami by 227.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Huami by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Huami by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huami alerts:

Huami stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Huami Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $657.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Huami Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.