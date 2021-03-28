BlackRock Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSIT. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $104,266.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,983,426.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,810 shares of company stock valued at $462,610 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $6.98 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.