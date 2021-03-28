BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the third quarter worth $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

