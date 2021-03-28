Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BDRBF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,767. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

