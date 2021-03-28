Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.86.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,323.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,270.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,026.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,203.08 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

