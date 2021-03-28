Boqii Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BQ) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Boqii’s (NYSE:BQ) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 29th. Boqii had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BQ stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68. Boqii has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boqii in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Boqii by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,350 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

