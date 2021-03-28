Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 186.8% in March

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of BORUF stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.