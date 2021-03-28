Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on BPFH. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

BPFH stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 96,302 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

