BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Short Interest Down 59.8% in March

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,827,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. BowX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,130,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,182,000.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

