Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post $500,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $820,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $340,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.56 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 313,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $314.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

