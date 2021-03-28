Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) PT at $17.50

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 263,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

