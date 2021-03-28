Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $7.56

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,359. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

