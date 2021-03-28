Brokerages Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Price Target at GBX 742.56

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 742.56 ($9.70).

ECM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Shares of ECM traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 992 ($12.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,687. The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 476.70 ($6.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,031 ($13.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 980.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 845.44.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

