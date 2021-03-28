Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $9.13

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 936,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,670. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.