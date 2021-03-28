Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target at $72.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. 828,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,438. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

