Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,363,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

