Brokerages Set TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Target Price at $10.13

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 204,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.68 million, a PE ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

