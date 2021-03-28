Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) PT at GBX 277.75

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 228.60 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 11,753,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,283. The firm has a market cap of £17.67 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a GBX 50.93 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In other Tesco news, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,778 shares of company stock worth $1,090,124.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.