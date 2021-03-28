Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) PT at C$1.89

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCW. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of TCW stock remained flat at $C$2.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 308,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$528.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

