Brokerages Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $37.39

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 4,814,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $31,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 448,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

