Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) PT at $16.57

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 363,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,188. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

