Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 458.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

NEP stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

