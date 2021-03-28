Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 43,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.03 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

