Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

