Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Remark by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Remark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $220.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.34. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

