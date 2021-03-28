BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $120.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s current price.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.60 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

