Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMTC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 177,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

