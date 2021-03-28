BZEdge Market Cap Tops $454,685.99 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BZEdge has a market cap of $454,685.99 and $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00057744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00225948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.58 or 0.00931677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00079295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00029369 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge.

BZEdge Coin Trading

