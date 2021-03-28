C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCCC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 31st

C4 Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CCCC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 31st. C4 Therapeutics had issued 9,600,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $182,400,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,754,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,000.

