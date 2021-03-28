Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $345,252.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $17.71 million and $345,252.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.06 or 0.03037966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021295 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

