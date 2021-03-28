Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Camden National were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $726.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.