Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) traded up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $29.97. 3,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

