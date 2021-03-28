Cannell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $607.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 25,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $582,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,970.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,369 shares of company stock worth $1,287,106. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

